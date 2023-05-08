Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial center, opened for business in October, 2015. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial center, opened for business. (Supplied)

Abu Dhabi’s ADGM financial center to expand jurisdiction by 10 times its current size

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will expand its area of jurisdiction to 10 times its current footprint, it said on Monday, part of Abu Dhabi’s plans to diversify by making its financial sector a major contributor to the economy.

ADGM, a financial free zone and the international financial center of the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, will add
al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

ADGM said the expansion would create one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, with an area of 1,438 hectares.

Since its founding in October 2015, ADGM has 5,500 business licenses operating within it, it said.

Advertisement

Read more:

UAE’s top banks beat estimates as economy boosts earnings

UAE finance ministry announces corporate tax exemptions for entities serving public

Emiratization: Over 10,500 UAE nationals hired in 2023 by private sector firms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size