Top govt officials, business leaders gather in Abu Dhabi to boost sustainable growth

Participants from 170 countries are taking part in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023), the premier platform for global investors for its 12th edition in Abu Dhabi which opened on Monday.

An international audience of top executives, decision makers, senior corporate leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives, are attending the three-day event (May 8 to 10) to identify untapped business opportunities and promote cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

The AIM is taking place for the first time in the capital city of Abu Dhabi under the theme “The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities To Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity.”

The event is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

With a focus on building a roadmap for the global economy, the event will highlight five key pillars -- startups, foreign direct investment, small and medium enterprises, future cities, andforeign portfolio investments -- aimed at stimulating local and international economic growth.

Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of Annual Investment Meeting said, “We look forward to sharing our vision for the future and exploring new partnerships that will help drive global economic growth.”

Thw AIM will feature several initiatives designed to support the five key pillars, including workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Investment Track sessions

Under the main conference’s Investment Track, the sessions organized being held on Monday include the “Investing in Space to Attain the UN SDGs and Sustainability,” which features a speech by Candace Johnson, Chair Seraphim Space Advisory Board and Partner; “Global Economic Outlook - Beyond the Paradigm Shift, Where Next for the Investment Market,” which explores the opportunities for FDI and FPI in identifying changes that will transform the global investment landscape, influencinginvestments with ESG and embracing all stakeholders; “Devoting FPIs Towards a Greener World,” which focuses on current and future projects and initiatives towards sustainable and diverse FPIs; and “Creating Resilient Supply Chains to Enhance Growth Opportunities,” which discusses the relevance of creating resilient supply chains and new infrastructure in the 21st century.

The second day will feature a session that aims to look at best practices for building long-term relationships and maintaining them entitled “Bridging the Gap: Establishing Strong InternationalRelationships and Building Trust” as well as sessions on “Digital Transformation: Integrating Innovative Technologies in FDI to Increase Value;” “Towards Investment Facilitation for Development: How a New Agreement can Help Grow FDI Flows and Prosperity,” which explores how governments and companies can work together with international organizations and investment practitioners to implement the IFD Agreement and realize these benefits.

In addition, the Investment Track sessions for Wednesday comprise the “Sustainable Investment Opportunities in FDI,” which delves into the development of sustainable technologies and how to integrate ESG going forward, and “Moving to Net Zero and Decarbonizing your Portfolio,” which explores the latest thinking on net zero transition plans.

A number of conferences and talks will be held at the same time as AIM that include “Make it in the Emirates Forum: Emerging Opportunities and Industrial Growth.”

