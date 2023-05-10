Theme
pakistani rupees reuters
The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3 percent to a new record low. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan rupee weakens to new record low after arrest of former PM Imran Khan

Reuters
The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3 percent to a new record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency in Islamabad.

Following the arrest, clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, leaving at least one protester dead. The interior ministry has suspended mobile broadband services in the country.

