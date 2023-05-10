Pakistan rupee weakens to new record low after arrest of former PM Imran Khan

The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3 percent to a new record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency in Islamabad.



Following the arrest, clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, leaving at least one protester dead. The interior ministry has suspended mobile broadband services in the country.



