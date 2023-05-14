Theme
Egypt’s wheat imports are sharply down this year as the country struggles through a political and economic crisis. (Reuters)
Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for five months, says Supply minister

Reuters, Cairo
Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for five months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said the government has bought 2 million tonnes of local wheat since the beginning of the harvest, with the volume expected to reach 4 million tonnes by the end of the season.

Strategic reserves of rice are sufficient for 3.1 months, sugar for seven months and vegetable oils for four months, the minister added.

