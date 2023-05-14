Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for five months, says Supply minister

Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for five months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday.



Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said the government has bought 2 million tonnes of local wheat since the beginning of the harvest, with the volume expected to reach 4 million tonnes by the end of the season.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Strategic reserves of rice are sufficient for 3.1 months, sugar for seven months and vegetable oils for four months, the minister added.

Advertisement

Read more: Egypt sells 9.5 pct stake worth $121.6 mln in state-controlled Telecom Egypt