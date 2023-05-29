Chinese minister urges Japan to halt export curbs on chip manufacturing tools
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to halt semiconductor export controls, calling it a “wrongdoing” that “seriously violated” international economic and trade rules, a statement from his ministry said on Monday.
China’s latest condemnation of the export restrictions was made during Wang’s talks with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on May 26 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Detroit.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Japan, along with the Netherlands, in January agreed to match US export controls that will limit the sale of some chipmaking tools to China, and has placed restrictions on the export of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its neighbor.
The US imposed the restrictions last year aiming to slow China’s work on supercomputers that can be used to develop nuclear weapons systems and artificial intelligence systems.
Japan has not singled out China in its statements about the export controls, saying only that it is fulfilling its duty to contribute to international peace and stability.
Monday’s statement from the Chinese commerce ministry also said, however, that China “is willing to work with Japan to promote practical cooperation in key economic and trade areas.”
On Friday, Nishimura met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the two agreed to deepen cooperation in the
research and development of advanced chips and technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
Wang also met Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai while at the summit, criticizing US economic and
trade policies towards China, including the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that excludes China and aims to provide a US-centered alternative to its influence.
The US, Japan and other members of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations this month agreed to “de-risk” but not decouple from China, reducing their exposure to the world’s second-largest economy in everything from chips to minerals.
Read more:
Nouriel Roubini warns US-China cold war runs risk of confrontation after G7 Summit
G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse: US official
Italy still mulling whether to pull out of China’s Belt and Road pact: Meloni
-
US, Japan, Philippines to hold joint exercises amid China tensionsThe US will hold joint exercises with Coast Guards from Japan and the Philippines for the first time starting this week amid elevated tensions with ... World News
-
Nouriel Roubini warns US-China cold war runs risk of confrontation after G7 SummitNouriel Roubini warned the US and China are headed down a path of confrontation after a Group of Seven summit in Japan.The chairman of Roubini Macro ... World News
-
China summons Japan ambassador over ‘smear’ campaign at G7 summitChina Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over “hype around China-related issues” at the Group ... World News
-
China represents greatest security challenge, UK’s Sunak says at G7China represents the world’s greatest challenge to security and prosperity, but other leading economies should not seek to fully decouple from it, ... World News
-
China conveys ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communiqueChina on Saturday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with a communique issued by G7 leaders that took aim at Beijing on issues including the South ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov says G7 decisions aim at ‘double containment’ of Russia and ChinaRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that decisions taken by the Group of Seven countries at their summit in Japan were aimed at ... World News
-
China hosts Central Asian summit as rival G7 meeting takes placeChinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asian summit on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in ... World News
-
G7 vows to raise $600 billion to counter China’s multitrillion Belt and Road projectGroup of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in ... World News
-
G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse: US officialThe Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies have agreed to develop a coordinated approach to remedying China's “non-market” international ... World News