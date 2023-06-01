Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A stock image of cryptocurrency trading, showing a man holding a coin with the Bitcoin logo on it. (Unsplash, Art Rachen)
A stock image of cryptocurrency trading, showing a man holding a coin with the Bitcoin logo on it. (Unsplash, Art Rachen)
Cryptocurrencies

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon buy license for operations in the UAE

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Gemini will “soon” start the process of buying a crypto license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, and the team has met stakeholders throughout the region to learn more about local regulatory requirements, the crypto exchange said late on Wednesday.

Gemini, founded by cryptocurrency pioneers and identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is aiming for the “adoption of crypto globally across 20 countries.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its push in the UAE comes as the nation is trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

“By applying for a license, we will be taking another step towards making Gemini a truly global company,” the exchange said in a blog post.

It did not say when they expect to start operating in the UAE.

Digital assets industry is recovering from several blow-ups last year, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and companies are looking to expand their global footprint amid escalating tensions between the crypto sector and regulators in the United States.

Gemini, earlier in May, also launched a derivatives platform for trading perpetual futures, outside the US jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Read more:

Dubai passes first law governing virtual assets: Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai World Trade center to regulate virtual, encrypted assets

Dubai’s DMCC launches new crypto center to leverage blockchain technology

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size