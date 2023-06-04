UBS considers delaying quarterly results after Credit Suisse rescue: FT report
UBS is considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The bank is scheduled to report its April-June results on July 25.
UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Executives at Switzerland’s biggest bank are weighing delaying the publication of results along with an update on the plans for Credit Suisse’s domestic business, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter whom the newspaper did not name.
UBS, which agreed in March to take over its smaller rival as part of a rescue orchestrated by Swiss authorities, has said it aims to close the deal quickly.
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned of painful decisions about job cuts following the takeover which he said he hoped would be formalized in the coming days.
UBS flags $17 bln hit from Credit Suisse takeoverUBS Group AG expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, the bank said in a presentation early on ... Banking & Finance
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeoverUBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbor Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage ... Banking & Finance
Credit Suisse, UBS among banks in DOJ Russia-sanctions probeCredit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG are among banks under scrutiny in a US Justice Department probe into whether financial professionals helped ... World News
UBS seeks dealmaking revival in Middle East with Credit Suisse takeoverUBS Group AG may use its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG as an opportunity to rebuild its investment banking business in the Middle East after ... Banking & Finance
Credit Suisse, UBS deal: What you need to knowUBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a ... Banking & Finance
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse in Swiss-assisted bid to calm marketsUBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a ... Banking & Finance