Pakistan, IMF weighing $2.5 bln standby arrangement of six to nine months: Report

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5 billion “standby arrangement” of six to nine months, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed official.



The fund would cover the remaining amount of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement signed in 2019, of which $4 billion have been released so far, and which expires on June 30.

Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday had approved the government’s 2023-24 budget which was revised to meet International Monetary Fund conditions in a last ditch effort to secure the release of more bailout funds.

