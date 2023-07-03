Bahrain-based Investcorp to invest $100 mln in communications firm SEC Newgate

Bahrain-based Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, said on Monday it had agreed to invest around $100 million for a majority stake in SEC Newgate, a global strategic communications and advocacy group. The transaction values SEC Newgate in excess of $250 million.



SEC Newgate’s other shareholders will roll over 100 percent of their equity investment as part of the transaction. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions

SEC Newgate is an insights and research-driven global communications and advocacy group, headquartered in Milan, Italy. The SEC Newgate team, of around 1,200 employees, operates seamlessly through 50 offices located in 22 countries around the world and advises more than 1,500 companies.

Investcorp’s investment will help SEC Newgate accelerate its development strategy, with a focus on expansion in EMEA and the APAC region through both organic growth and M&A. Since its delisting from the London Stock Exchange in March 2022, SEC Newgate has grown rapidly and expanded in the US and Central and South America through transformational acquisitions.

As part of this transaction, Nicola Ferraris, Investcorp Managing Director, will join the Board of SEC Newgate.

Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Investcorp Private Wealth, stated: “SEC Newgate aligns with our investment approach to back strong, committed management teams operating differentiated businesses in growing sectors. We will use our resources to support SEC Newgate’s geographic expansion, growth through acquisitions, and greenfield developments. We are excited to back SEC Newgate in the next phase of its growth journey and look forward to working with SEC Newgate CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue and his team to bring to fruition many of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Fiorenzo Tagliabue, who will remain CEO of SEC Newgate, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Investcorp on this next chapter of growth given their significant expertise and track record of helping professional services businesses grow and expand internationally. Investcorp’s investment will accelerate our transformation and fuel our development strategy to achieve global leadership in corporate communications and public affairs.”

Investcorp has a long history of investing in and supporting people-based professional services and communications businesses, with notable investments including management consultants AlixPartners, strategic communications advisor ICR, workforce management pioneer PRO Unlimited (now Magnit), technology consulting firm Resultant, talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency, and business advisory firm CrossCountry.

Since 2012, Investcorp has invested more than 1.8 billion euros in companies across Europe. The investment in SEC Newgate follows successful previous investments in other Italian headquartered companies, such as Gucci, Riva, and Dainese. Investcorp’s current portfolio of Italy-based companies includes CloudCare, Vivaticket, Corneliani, and HWG / Sababa Security.

The transaction is expected to close between the third and fourth quarter of 2023.

