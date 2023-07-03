UAE to set up investment ministry, prime minister says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will set up an investment ministry to be headed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter on Monday without indicating when it would be launched.

The new ministry will develop investment strategy in the country, the tweet added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi-based arts platform 421 presents summer program ‘Setting Suns’

UAE Year of Sustainability: Residents called upon to act toward a sustainable future

UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches sustainable fintech pledge