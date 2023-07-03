Theme
A tour guide waves a United Arab Emirates flag in front of Burj Khalifa, world’s highest building with a height of 828 meters (2,717 ft), in Dubai, March 24, 2010. (Reuters)
UAE to set up investment ministry, prime minister says

Reuters, Dubai
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will set up an investment ministry to be headed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter on Monday without indicating when it would be launched.

The new ministry will develop investment strategy in the country, the tweet added.

