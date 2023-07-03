World Bank, WTO chiefs call to revive services trade talks in order to reduce poverty
The heads of the World Bank and the World Trade Organization on Monday called for countries to boost efforts to make trade in global services more transparent and predictable, saying this could help developing countries reduce poverty.
Services such as tourism and telecommunications generate more than two-thirds of global GDP but barriers for services trade are higher than for goods, the joint report by the two institutions entitled ‘Trade in Services for Development’ said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The WTO has a mandate to liberalize services but its member states have not collectively improved market access since 1997 when deals were struck on telecommunications, it said.
“There is a need to reignite international cooperation in the services sector,” said World Bank President Ajay Banga and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the report’s foreword.
“Such efforts need to expand trade and investment, reduce trade costs, bring about greater transparency and predictability on trade policy regimes and, ultimately, increase the participation of developing economies...,” it said.
The report did not give prescriptive solutions, saying its aim was to “recall the benefits of advancing the negotiating agenda on trade in services and the opportunity costs of doing nothing.” The two bodies stand ready to help governments, it said.
Banga began as World Bank president last month and asked staff to double down on development and climate efforts to accelerate the bank’s evolution to tackle global problems.
Read more:
UAE to host next major WTO ministerial conference in February 2024
US, India agree to end six WTO disputes, lift retaliatory tariffs
Alternative to WTO trade dispute settlement system gains steam as Japan joins
-
Ajay Banga MasterCard's president: Opportunities are enormous in SaudiReports
-
US pick Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank presidentThe World Bank confirmed Ajay Banga was selected as its next president on Wednesday, taking charge at a pivotal time for the development lender as it ... World News
-
US, India agree to end six WTO disputes, lift retaliatory tariffsThe United States and India have agreed to end six disputes at the World Trade Organization, US authorities said Thursday, after a meeting between the ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia is world’s second fastest growing tourism destination: WTOSaudi Arabia is the world’s second fastest growing tourism destination, data from the World Tourism Organization (WTO) revealed on Wednesday. The ... Saudi Arabia
-
India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffsIndia has ruled out any immediate impact from a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that the Asian country violated global trading rules by ... Technology
-
China launches suit at WTO against US chip export curbs: Global TimesChina on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed ... World News
-
UAE to host next major WTO ministerial conference in February 2024The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog ... World News
-
WTO director general says reforming dispute settlement system a ‘priority’The World Trade Organization’s director general said on Monday that reforming the body’s dispute settlement system is a “priority.” When ... Economy
-
Alternative to WTO trade dispute settlement system gains steam as Japan joinsJapan has become the latest country to join an alternative mechanism for resolving disputes to the World Trade Organization, it said in a statement on ... World News