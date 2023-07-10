Pakistan foreign workers’ remittances down to $2.2 bln in June: Central bank

Foreign workers’ remittances in Pakistan fell to $2.2 billion during the month of June from $2.8 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Remittances also fell to $27 billion for fiscal year 2023, compared with $31.3 billion a year earlier, data from the central bank showed.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Meanwhile, the IMF said on Friday that the new bailout program, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, will be taken up for approval by the IMF board on July 12, and replace a four-year Extended Financing Facility program, originally signed by Khan’s government in 2019, and which expired last month.

Read more: Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on managing climate change effects