Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Visitors leave the main building of Pakistan State Bank in Karachi October 21, 2004. Pakistan central (state) bank said on Thursday it would give a measured response to inflation and volatility in the currency market, where the rupee has shed more than four percent against the dollar since this fiscal year began in July. (Reuters)
Foreign workers’ remittances remittances for fiscal year 2023 fell to $27 billion, according to Central Bank data. (Reuters)

Pakistan foreign workers’ remittances down to $2.2 bln in June: Central bank

Reuters, Islamabad
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Foreign workers’ remittances in Pakistan fell to $2.2 billion during the month of June from $2.8 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Remittances also fell to $27 billion for fiscal year 2023, compared with $31.3 billion a year earlier, data from the central bank showed.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, the IMF said on Friday that the new bailout program, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, will be taken up for approval by the IMF board on July 12, and replace a four-year Extended Financing Facility program, originally signed by Khan’s government in 2019, and which expired last month.

Read more: Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on managing climate change effects

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size