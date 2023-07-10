Pakistan foreign workers’ remittances down to $2.2 bln in June: Central bank
Foreign workers’ remittances in Pakistan fell to $2.2 billion during the month of June from $2.8 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
Remittances also fell to $27 billion for fiscal year 2023, compared with $31.3 billion a year earlier, data from the central bank showed.
Meanwhile, the IMF said on Friday that the new bailout program, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, will be taken up for approval by the IMF board on July 12, and replace a four-year Extended Financing Facility program, originally signed by Khan’s government in 2019, and which expired last month.
