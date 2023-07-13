Theme
An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Inter-state Route 95 during Amazon’s two-day “Prime Early Access Sale” shopping event for Am-azon members in New York City, New York, US, on October 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Amazon shares jump 2 pct after reporting record Prime Day sales

Bloomberg
Amazon.com Inc. rose as much as 2.1 percent in pre-market trading after reporting record sales during its Prime Day sale.

Tuesday, the first day of the event, was the biggest sales day in its history, Amazon said in a release.

The Seattle-based company said shoppers purchased more than 375 million items during the two-day sale, which Amazon typically holds in the summer to reward existing members and attract new ones before the holiday season.

Prime members pay $139 a year in the US for shipping discounts, streaming video, and other perks.

Amazon doesn’t break out the financial metrics of its biggest sale, instead releasing mostly anecdotal information about top sellers.

