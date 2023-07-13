Amazon shares jump 2 pct after reporting record Prime Day sales
Amazon.com Inc. rose as much as 2.1 percent in pre-market trading after reporting record sales during its Prime Day sale.
Tuesday, the first day of the event, was the biggest sales day in its history, Amazon said in a release.
The Seattle-based company said shoppers purchased more than 375 million items during the two-day sale, which Amazon typically holds in the summer to reward existing members and attract new ones before the holiday season.
Prime members pay $139 a year in the US for shipping discounts, streaming video, and other perks.
Amazon doesn’t break out the financial metrics of its biggest sale, instead releasing mostly anecdotal information about top sellers.
