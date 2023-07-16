Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eases in June: Official data

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate eased to 2.7 percent in June from 2.8 percent the previous month, government data showed on Sunday.
Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by 9.1 percent overall in June compared with the same month last year, while restaurant and hotel prices were up by 4.3 percent and education up by 3 percent, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics data said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On the other hand, prices for clothing and shoes fell 2.9 percent, communication costs were down by 0.7 percent, and miscellaneous personal goods and services by 0.1 percent.
Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been on a downward trend since starting the year at a rate of 3.4 percent in January.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, UAE business conditions improve even as costs rise
Saudi Arabia invites entrepreneurs to join NEOM project, signs key MoUs at G2O Summit
-
Saudi Arabia invites entrepreneurs to join NEOM project, signs key MoUs at G2O SummitSaudi leaders have called on entrepreneurs to take up several opportunities in the Kingdom, and emphasized financial support for investors and ... Saudi Arabia
-
Almosafer ties up with Al Rajhi to provide Saudi customers free flight insuranceAlmosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has partnered with Al Rajhi Takaful, the provider of first-class, innovative, ... Travel and Tourism
-
Saudi fund signs contracts worth $246 mln for agricultural importsThe Saudi agricultural development fund has signed a number of contracts worth $246.69 million (926 million Saudi riyals) with a number of companies ... Economy
-
Saudi Arabia, UAE business conditions improve even as costs riseBusiness conditions in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates improved in June, even as cost pressures increased.Accelerating demand helped the ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ to do ‘whatever necessary’ to support oil marketRussia-Saudi oil cooperation is still going strong as part of the OPEC+ alliance, which will do “whatever necessary” to support the market, Saudi ... Saudi Arabia