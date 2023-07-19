Brits are working from home more than rest of Europe: New survey

UK employees are working from home more than workers in other European countries, a new survey found.
Britons work remotely for an average of 1.5 days a week, almost half a day more than the international average. Globally, only Canadians spend more time logging in from home.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Employees in most European countries spent around half as many hours working remotely. Germans spend one day at home, the most in Europe after the UK, while that number is 0.7 in Italy and 0.6 in France.
More than 42,000 full-time employees in 34 countries were sur-veyed between April and May by the IFO Center for Macroeco-nomics and Surveys, a German think tank.
The study comes amid warnings that remote work may wipe $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, while at-tendance remains below pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Even in the aftermath of the pandemic, the majority of workers highly value the opportunity to work from home for a portion of their workweek,” the study’s authors said.
Working from home tends to be more common in English-speaking countries. US workers are at home 1.4 days a week, while in Canada it’s 1.7 days, the most in the world. In Asia, the number of remote working days ranges from 0.9 in Singapore to 0.4 in South Korea.
British employees want to spend even less time in the office. UK workers said they would like to be at home for more than two days a week.
Only Brazilians, Argentinians, Mexicans, Turks, and Americans wanted to spend more time working remotely, according to the study.
Read more:
Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey finds
Remote work to wipe out $800 bln from office values in big cities, McKinsey says
Hybrid-work environments are getting a little better for women
-
Work from home endures, defying pushback from corporate bossesThe shift to remote work is gaining momentum in some of America’s largest metro areas, despite increasing pressure from corporate chiefs for employees ... Features
-
Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey findsRemote working may have peaked in the UK as a loosening labor market hands power back to employers, according to research by LinkedIn.In September, 12 ... Economy
-
Google employees choosing to permanently work from home could get pay cutsGoogle employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with ... World News
-
UK financial sector urges caution over any ‘work from home’ legislationHow people divide their working hours between home and office should develop naturally over time and not be forced into law, senior financial services ... Coronavirus
-
Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroadDubai is now offering individuals and families interested in living in the UAE the opportunity to do so, while remaining employed abroad.The new Dubai ... Travel and Tourism