Saudi Arabia’s economy grows 1.1 pct in second quarter, boosted by non-oil activities
Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter, according to government estimates released on Monday, supported by an increase in non-oil activities, although overall growth decelerated sharply from the prior-year period.
The Saudi economy grew 8.7 percent last year, among the fastest in the G20, as high oil prices boosted revenue and led to the Kingdom’s first budget surplus in almost 10 years.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But most growth forecasts for this year have been revised downwards on lower oil prices and the probability of prolonged oil production cuts.
Oil activities declined by 4.2 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, weighing on overall growth, although non-oil
activities expanded 5.5 percent, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.
Real GDP growth in the second quarter of last year stood at 11.2 percent, buoyed by an increase in oil activities of almost 23 percent.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week cut its 2023 GDP growth projection for the world’s top oil exporter to 1.9 percent to reflect the impact of prolonged oil production cuts.
Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September to provide additional support to the oil market; on Monday, oil prices were on track to post the biggest monthly gain in more than a year.
Read more:
Non-oil focus fuels optimism for Saudi, UAE startups, investors amid global slump
Oil heads for biggest monthly gain since early 2022 as market tightens
Saudi Arabia’s mining company Ma’aden to acquire 10 pct of Brazil base metals firm
-
Saudi Arabia’s investment minister to attend investment forum in BrazilThe event is organized by Saudi Arabia’s investment agency Invest Saudi in partnership with Brazil's FIESP industry group Saudi Arabia
-
Oil heads for biggest monthly gain since early 2022 as market tightensOil headed for its biggest monthly gain in more than a year on signs the market is tightening, with estimates that crude demand is running at a record ... Energy
-
Israel eying future link to Saudi Arabia with $27 billion national rail projectIsrael will build a 100 billion shekel ($27 billion) rail expansion that will connect its outlying areas to metropolitan Tel Aviv and, in the future, ... Middle East
-
‘Riyadh is ready’: Saudi Arabia reveals glimpse of proposed Expo 2030 siteSaudi Arabia unveiled a first look at the proposed Riyadh Expo 2030 site earlier this week, months ahead of the Kingdom finding out if it has secured ... Saudi Arabia
-
SNB Capital to conduct market-making activities on Saudi Aramco: Saudi Exchange CoSaudi Exchange Company announced on Thursday the approval of SNB Capital’s application for conducting market-making activities on Saudi Arabian Oil Co ... Financial Markets
-
Saudi’s Red Sea Global to plant 50 million mangroves by 2030 to foster sustainabilityA mangrove ecosystem can significantly help stabilize the environment by removing and storing more carbon than most other ecosystems on Earth. Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi boards show preference for experienced directors with prior CEO rolesWith Vision 2030 driving accelerated growth for companies in Saudi Arabia, the composition of company boards in the country is evolving to meet the ... Saudi Arabia