Heavy rains, floods devastate crops in China’s northeastern grain basket
Heavy rains lashing China’s northeast are ravaging crops in some areas of the country’s grain basket, threatening to increase imports at a time of rising food insecurity across the globe.
Recent flooding has destroyed rice planted in parts of Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, local media reported. The rains are expected to continue across most of the region this week as typhoon season continues to wreak havoc, raising the risk that more agricultural land will be inundated, according to the National Meteorological Center.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The northeastern region, which also includes the province of Liaoning and Inner Mongolia, produces almost 30 percent of China’s grains, accounting for 45 percent of the national corn harvest, 60 percent of soybeans and 20 percent of rice.
Farmers have already been forced to contend with heat waves over the summer, and the latest evidence that climate change is provoking extreme weather could prove devastating for the world’s top agricultural market.
“The flood has completely inundated rice crops for two days already and has caused total crop failure,” said an official at a village in Shulan, a district in Jilin, according to one local report.
Chinese farming companies soared on Monday amid concerns that flooding could restrict supply, with shares of Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co., a rice producer, and Hainan Shennong Technology Co., a seed company, surging 10 percent or more.
Beijing has increased aid to storm-affected areas as fatalities and evacuations have mounted. For farmers, ongoing rains will make it difficult to drain inundated fields, raising the risk of disease and infestations that will compound crop losses.
Global grains markets have become more vulnerable to supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine choked off a significant portion of exports.
Read more:
Global rice supply faces new threat as Thailand urges crop curbs after poor rainfall
India rice export ban may lead to direct govt deals, raises food security concerns
UAE bans rice exports for next four months
-
Heavy flooding after days of rain in China leaves 11 dead, 27 missing around BeijingChinese state media report 11 people have died and 27 are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing.Days of heavy rains ... World News
-
Five dead after heavy rains in eastern China, crops damaged in northeastFive people died and two were missing, after heavy rain burst a river bank in a village near eastern China's Hangzhou city on Saturday, flooding ... World News
-
Russia using 5.5 tonne bombs to hit Ukraine grain supplies: UKRussia is now using some of its “best weaponry” to target infrastructure housing and transporting Ukrainian grain since it withdrew from the Black Sea ... World News
-
Ukraine investigates attacks on Black Sea grain ports as possible war crimesUkraine’s prosecutor general is investigating Russian attacks on its agriculture infrastructure since July as potential war crimes, the office told ... World News
-
EU urges G20 pressure on Russia to restart grain dealThe European Union has called on G20 countries to push Russia to resume a deal allowing Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea, a letter seen by ... World News
-
Global rice supply faces new threat as Thailand urges crop curbs after poor rainfallThailand has urged farmers to reduce their rice planting to save water following poor rainfall, a move that poses a fresh threat to global supply ... World News
-
UAE bans rice exports for next four monthsThe United Arab Emirates has banned rice exports and re-exports for four months, including rice of Indian origin, the state news agency WAM reported ... Gulf
-
India rice export ban may lead to direct govt deals, raises food security concernsGlobal rice importers are likely to seek direct deals with governments in exporting countries as India’s ban on shipments of a key variety is ... Economy