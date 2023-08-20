Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on Digital Economy

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed on Friday a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with the Republic of India, reported the Saudi Arabian Press Agency (SPA)
The agreement was signed by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Alswaha and Indian Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The agreement seeks to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning, and to strengthen the two countries’ partnership in digital research and innovation and the use of emerging technologies.
Through the agreement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks forward to bolstering its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.
The agreement aims at building robust strategic partnerships that promote innovation and the growth of the digital economy and support the Kingdom’s aspirations in this regard.
These efforts contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
