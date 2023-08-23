US online reputation management company sets ambitious plan for Saudi market

The confluence of the pandemic and digitalization in Saudi Arabia has further fueled the surge in interest towards Online Reputation Management services. Online Reputation Management market size is forecast to reach a staggering $3.4 billion (12.75 billion Saudi riyal) by 2030 globally. Industry leaders confirm that 44 percent of a business's value is tied to its strong reputation.



“The rapid digital transformation of Saudi Arabia is ushering in cyber threats while presenting new opportunities for specialized technology companies to establish themselves in the Saudi market. At Seamless, we are wholeheartedly committed to contributing to Kingdom’s success story. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital drive shows an urgent need to address online reputation management for the public and private sectors and for individuals from both sectors,” said Nikita Prokhorov, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Reputation House.

Seamless conference and exhibition, taking place from September 4-5, 2023 at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, will cover the latest innovations in payments, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery, and digital marketing.

Reputation House, one of the pioneers of the online performance and reputation management industry, is set to showcase and explain how and why Online Reputation Management (ORM) will garner a significant share of the market by 2030. In addition, the company will demonstrate its innovative solutions at Seamless Saudi Arabia, the Saudi edition of Dubai-based Seamless Middle East.



Nikita added: “It’s important to note that a significant 25 percent of the company’s revenue is derived from programs designed to enhance the reputation. The ORM industry is experiencing rapid growth, and the digital world is evolving in response. To stay ahead, companies must quickly adapt, leverage advanced technologies, and create innovative solutions. The ability to seize emerging opportunities and adapt to the changing landscape is crucial for establishing leadership in this dynamic field of reputation, and every field. It’s clear that we’re seeing major trends such as rising demand, industry maturation, and increased investment.”



Reputation House’s Nikita will share his insights on the first day, September 4 at 12 noon. He will talk about Online Reputation Management (ORM) at the E-commerce University Stage located in the Digital Marketing Zone of Seamless Saudi Arabia.



Nikita concluded: “Reputation House has set ambitious goals to enter the Saudi Arabian market. The company will assist both private and public sectors in safeguarding, establishing and maintaining their online reputation through our advanced solutions, applications, and specialized consulting services. We are expecting to forge new partnerships at the show.”



Seamless has invited international companies with the latest knowledge to take to the E-Commerce University stage. The sessions aim to provide actionable insights.

