UAE’s GIH takes 30 pct stake in Egypt tobacco giant for $625 mln

A United Arab Emirates investment firm bought a 30 percent stake in Egypt’s largest tobacco company for $625 million, in a major boost to the North African nation’s ambitious program to offload state assets and raise sorely-needed foreign currency.
The UAE firm, identified by Egypt’s cabinet as Global Investment Holding Ltd., will also provide Eastern Company with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing, the Egyptian government said in an Arabic-language statement on its Facebook page. It gave no further details about the investor.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Eastern shares climbed sharply in early trade on Egypt’s stock exchange on Monday, rising as much as 15 percent to reach their highest since June 2018 before paring gains to 6 percent.
Based on the sale price of $625 million for a 30 percent stake, the company was valued at just over $2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Cairo-based HC Research said in a note the sale price implies the UAE firm will pay a premium of about 34 percent over Sunday’s closing price, describing the valuation as “good.”
The deal follows an announcement in July that Egypt had reached agreements with investors that included Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ to sell stakes in a number of companies for a total of $1.9 billion.
The Egyptian program, which groups more than 30 state-held or state-affiliated companies, is a cornerstone of the country’s efforts to draw in the cash to solve a foreign-exchange crunch and clear the way for a long-delayed review of its $3 billion program with the International Monetary Fund.
Under the terms of the deal, the state-run Chemical Industries Holding Co. will retain a stake of almost 21 percent in Eastern Co. Prior to the sale, it held about a 51 percent stake.
Eastern said earlier o Sunday it was ramping up output of its products by 15 percent to meet demand amid complaints by consumers about routine shortages of some brands.
HC said the $150 million provided by the Emirati firm should help Eastern overcome its current supply bottlenecks.
Read more:
Egypt hopes BRICS entry will attract foreign cash, but analysts counsel patience
UAE investments in Egypt increase by 169 percent in first half of 2022: Data
Egypt’s asset-sale plan may get a $2 bln boost as potential buyers eye power plant
-
Egypt’s Sisi meets UAE leader amid economic woesEgyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday welcomed his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan in Cairo, his latest meeting ... Middle East
-
UAE food group Agthia considers Egypt as export hubUnited Arab Emirates food and beverages group Agthia is considering Egypt as an export hub after making acquisitions there as part of a regional ... Economy
-
Multi-million-dollar deals to be signed for UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain projectsMinisters from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain will meet on Sunday to sign multi-million-dollar agreements for various industrial projects.The ... Economy
-
UAE and Egypt sign agreement to develop 10 GW onshore wind energy projectThe presidents of the UAE and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop a 10 gigawatt (GW) onshore wind project in Egypt, ... Middle East
-
UAE investments in Egypt increase by 169 percent in first half of 2022: DataInvestments made by the United Arab Emirates in Egypt rose to $1.9 billion during the first half of 2022, accounting for a 169 percent year-on-year ... Economy
-
Egypt hopes BRICS entry will attract foreign cash, but analysts counsel patienceEgypt hopes its imminent inclusion in the BRICS bloc of developing nations will help ease its shortage of foreign currency and attract new investment, ... Middle East
-
Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of SuezEgypt’s petroleum ministry on Tuesday announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez. The new ... Energy
-
Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5 pct in July as food prices soarEgypt’s annual headline inflation in July rose to an all-time high of 36.5 percent, in line with analysts’ expectations, as food prices soared, data ... Economy
-
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to all-time high of 35.7 pct in JuneEgypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation in June rose to a record 35.7 percent year-on-year from 32.7 percent in May, data from ... Economy
-
World Bank’s IFC to help Egypt monetize state assetsThe International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Sunday it would act as the strategic adviser for Egypt’s plans to boost the role of the private ... Middle East
-
Egypt hikes private-sector wages again after pound devaluationsEgypt hiked the minimum wage for private-sector workers for the second time in six months, as a series of dramatic currency devaluations leaves tens ... Middle East