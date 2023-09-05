Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank starts selling its five-year green bonds: Bank document
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has given initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over US Treasuries for its dollar-denominated long five-year green bonds, a bank document showed on Tuesday.
The bank is planning to issue a benchmark-sized bond, which is usually understood to mean at least $500 million.
The bank started investor meetings on August 30 with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, and Mizuho and itself acting as joint bookrunners for the debt sale, while Barclays is acting as sole ESG coordinator, the document from one of the arranging banks said.
