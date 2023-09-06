DP World to sell at least $1 bln debut green sukuk: Bank document

UAE-based port operator DP World plans to raise at least $1 billion from a debut sale of 10-year US dollar-denominated green sukuk with initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over US Treasuries, a bank document showed on Wednesday.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Standard
Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint bookrunners, while HSBC is acting as sole ESG structurer.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An issuance of benchmark-sized green sukuk with a minimum size of $1 billion by DP World Crescent Limited might follow under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, market conditions permitting, the document from one of the arranging banks said.
Read more: Dubai’s DP World to invest around $500 mln to reduce CO2 emissions
-
Finance constraints lifted for DP World’s $1.1 bln port in Senegal: PresidentSenegal’s President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water ... World News
-
Dubai’s DP World to manage Uzbekistan’s Navoi free economic zoneDubai-owned ports giant DP World will manage a logistics-focused free economic zone in Uzbekistan’s southeastern Navoi province, Uzbek President ... Aviation & Transport
-
Dubai’s DP World to invest around $500 mln to reduce CO2 emissionsDubai-owned ports giant DP World intends to invest around $500 million to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in its operations by 700,000 tons over the ... Gulf
-
DP World cautions outlook uncertain after record $721 mln first-half profitDubai-owned ports giant DP World reported on Thursday a record $721 million first-half profit boosted by elevated shipping rates but said it expected ... Economy
-
DP World, Saudi Ports Authority sign agreement to build Jeddah Logistics ParkIn a move aimed at boosting regional development and sharing experience, DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed a 30-year agreement on ... Economy