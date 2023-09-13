Theme
Workers stand in a factory belonging to Ezz Steel, Egypt's largest steel producer, at an industrial complex in Sadat City, 94 km north of Cairo. (File photo: Reuters)
Egypt plans $1 bln flat steel integrated production site: Cabinet

Reuters, Cairo
Egypt plans to establish an integrated industrial compound to produce flat steel with investments worth $1 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The compound, with a flat steel production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons per year, would target global exports while also serving the local market.

The project has been approved by the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone and will be established in cooperation with an international company, the cabinet added, without identifying the company.

