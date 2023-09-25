Saudi cargo firm SAL Logistics IPO could raise as much as $678 mln

Saudi Arabian cargo firm SAL Logistics Services Co could raise as much as 2.54 billion riyals ($678 million) from its initial public offering after the company disclosed an indicative price range on Monday.
SAL Logistics is 70 percent owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia) and 30 percent owned by Tarabot Air Cargo Services Limited. Saudia and Tarabot are jointly offering a 30 percent stake in SAL Logistics, comprising 24 million ordinary shares.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SAL Logistics said the price range was set at 98 riyals ($26.13) to 106 riyals per share.
The offering size is expected to be between 2.35 billion riyals and 2.54 billion riyals, implying a market capitalization on listing of 7.84 billion riyals to 8.48 billion riyals.
HSBC Saudi Arabia is acting as the sole financial advisor,bookrunner, global coordinator, lead manager and underwriter.
Read more: Supermarket franchisee Spinneys Dubai plans IPO in 2024 second quarter
-
Supermarket franchisee Spinneys Dubai plans IPO in 2024 second quarterSpinneys Dubai LLC, the franchisee of the supermarket chain in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, is planning an initial public offering of the ... Economy
-
Oman’s OQ Gas Networks sets offer price range for IPOOman’s OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the pipeline business of state oil giant OQ, has set the offer price range for its initial public offering (IPO), it ... Energy
-
Saudi PIF-backed oil, gas driller ADES to proceed with IPO planOil and gas driller ADES Holding, backed by Saudi Arabia’s so-ereign wealth fund, on Monday announced plans to proceed with an initial public offering ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia’s biggest airline Saudia to list 30 pct stake in cargo firm in IPOSaudi Arabia’s biggest airline and another shareholder will list a 30 percent stake in cargo firm SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. in a Riyadh initial ... Economy
-
Yusuff Ali-founded UAE grocer Lulu to raise $2.7 billion ahead of possible IPOLulu Group International, which operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, is raising 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) to ... Financial Markets
-
Olam Group expects agricultural unit’s Singapore-Saudi dual IPO by 2024 first halfSingapore’s Olam Group said on Friday it is targeting the IPO of its agricultural unit by the first half of 2024, and the commodity trader reported an ... Financial Markets