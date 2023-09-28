Dubai Crown Prince approves new projects as part of third cycle of ‘Dubai 10X’
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, approved on Wednesday a set of new projects across key sectors, including transportation, aviation, urban planning, and healthcare.
The project approvals mark a pivotal milestone within the third phase of Dubai Future Foundation’s visionary “Dubai 10X” initiative, which aims to position Dubai as a world leader in future readiness, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM)
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
To achieve this objective, the third phase of the initiative focuses on proactively creating a fundamental shift in the mindset of government sector employees.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “We have approved a comprehensive set of transformational projects, which are set to enhance Dubai’s trajectory towards an innovative, dynamic future. Our objective is to ensure that the results of these projects distinctly elevate quality of life for both Dubai’s residents and visitors, by not only enhancing their wellbeing, but also prioritizing their health and overall living standards.
“These new projects are poised to streamline and expedite transportation within Dubai, enhance the travel experience at Dubai’s airports and establish a robust healthcare system for early disease detection.”
The Dubai Crown Prince stated that the "Dubai 10X" initiative reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to enhancing government operations, fostering collaboration, and embracing innovative ideas that play a pivotal role in advancing crucial sectors for the present and the future.
Selection, evaluation of projects
The projects approved as part of the third cycle of the “Dubai 10X” initiative were carefully selected from a pool of 79 project ideas, which were jointly developed by over 120 government employees hailing from 33 different Dubai government entities.
The selection process involved the exchange of expertise and best practices among government work streams, as well as the organization of more than 25 workshops that brought together diverse government teams to discuss and refine these ideas. Some projects witnessed substantial collaborations of up to 11 government entities joining forces.
The "Dubai 10X" initiative, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017, has played a pivotal role in advancing numerous forward-looking projects within Dubai.
In addition, it has directly contributed to transforming government services through the adoption of innovation and technology. In doing so, it has fortified Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovative government mindsets and business models. Furthermore, it has fostered a culture of collaboration among various government entities in Dubai, facilitating the exchange of experiences, skills, resources, and ideas within a unified framework.
Read more: Dubai’s airport sees 49 pct surge in passenger traffic in first half of 2023
-
Region’s first-of-its-kind 3D printing facility for aviation parts opens in DubaiParadigm 3D opened the doors to its state-of-the-art $5.44 million (Dh20 million) 3D-printing facility in Dubai on Thursday — the first in the Middle ... Technology
-
Dubai's WHO logistics hub: A lifeline for 20 million people in 2023In 2023, the World Health Organization's (WHO) logistics hub in Dubai has played a pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid worth over $21 million ... Gulf
-
Dubai’s hospitality sector booms, number of hotel rooms to reach 154,000 in by 2023An additional 9,200 hotels rooms are to be expected in Dubai by the end of 2023, according to a new property report.According to Knight Frank’s latest ... Business
-
Dubai apartment prices skyrocket most in a decade as home ownership widensDubai apartment values surged by the most in nearly a decade in August, broadening a property rally that’s transformed the city into one of the ... Economy
-
Private lender Blue Owl eyes more Middle East money with plans for new Dubai officePrivate credit lender Blue Owl Capital Inc. is formalizing plans to open an office and hire a team in Dubai to focus on capital raising, according to ... Economy
-
Dubai’s airport sees 49 pct surge in passenger traffic in first half of 2023Dubai’s main airport reported a 49 percent surge in passenger traffic in the first half of the year to 41.6 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, ... Gulf
-
Dubai attracts flurry of senior remote workersFor the wave of executives turning into digital nomads since the pandemic, there’s nowhere more accommodating than Dubai.That’s according to research ... Gulf
-
Dubai’s property market boom lures residents to city’s outskirtsA rally in Dubai’s residential property market that lifted prices for luxury developments in prime districts to record highs is starting to spread to ... Gulf