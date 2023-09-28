Dubai Crown Prince approves new projects as part of third cycle of ‘Dubai 10X’

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, approved on Wednesday a set of new projects across key sectors, including transportation, aviation, urban planning, and healthcare.



The project approvals mark a pivotal milestone within the third phase of Dubai Future Foundation’s visionary “Dubai 10X” initiative, which aims to position Dubai as a world leader in future readiness, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM)

To achieve this objective, the third phase of the initiative focuses on proactively creating a fundamental shift in the mindset of government sector employees.



Sheikh Hamdan said: “We have approved a comprehensive set of transformational projects, which are set to enhance Dubai’s trajectory towards an innovative, dynamic future. Our objective is to ensure that the results of these projects distinctly elevate quality of life for both Dubai’s residents and visitors, by not only enhancing their wellbeing, but also prioritizing their health and overall living standards.

“These new projects are poised to streamline and expedite transportation within Dubai, enhance the travel experience at Dubai’s airports and establish a robust healthcare system for early disease detection.”



The Dubai Crown Prince stated that the "Dubai 10X" initiative reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to enhancing government operations, fostering collaboration, and embracing innovative ideas that play a pivotal role in advancing crucial sectors for the present and the future.

Selection, evaluation of projects



The projects approved as part of the third cycle of the “Dubai 10X” initiative were carefully selected from a pool of 79 project ideas, which were jointly developed by over 120 government employees hailing from 33 different Dubai government entities.



The selection process involved the exchange of expertise and best practices among government work streams, as well as the organization of more than 25 workshops that brought together diverse government teams to discuss and refine these ideas. Some projects witnessed substantial collaborations of up to 11 government entities joining forces.



The "Dubai 10X" initiative, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017, has played a pivotal role in advancing numerous forward-looking projects within Dubai.



In addition, it has directly contributed to transforming government services through the adoption of innovation and technology. In doing so, it has fortified Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovative government mindsets and business models. Furthermore, it has fostered a culture of collaboration among various government entities in Dubai, facilitating the exchange of experiences, skills, resources, and ideas within a unified framework.

