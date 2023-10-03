Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of the Abu Dhabi city skyline. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of the Abu Dhabi city skyline. (File photo: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala wealth fund hires banks to present green finance framework

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has hired banks to organize a series of investor meetings to present its newly established Green Finance Framework, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

Mubadala, through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and ING to present the framework to investors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement


The investor meetings to present the green finance framework are scheduled to start from October 4 until Ocober 6.

Read more: Abu Dhabi utility major TAQA establishes new green finance framework

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Alexandre Ramos-Peon, Head of Shale Research – Rystad Energy Alexandre Ramos-Peon, Head of Shale Research – Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size