Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala wealth fund hires banks to present green finance framework
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has hired banks to organize a series of investor meetings to present its newly established Green Finance Framework, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.
Mubadala, through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and ING to present the framework to investors.
The investor meetings to present the green finance framework are scheduled to start from October 4 until Ocober 6.
