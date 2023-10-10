Major Egypt banks suspend debit-card use abroad to stop drain on foreign currency
Egypt’s biggest lenders including Commercial International Bank SAE and Banque Misr suspended the use of local-currency debit cards abroad, as the cash-strapped North African nation races to stop a drain on foreign exchange.
CIB, the country’s largest private bank, told account-holders by text message that effective Tuesday their debit cards could only be used for Egyptian pound transactions within the country.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Arab Bank also stopped international transactions for debit cards, according to a statement on its website, while a customer representative for state-owned Banque Misr said it was doing the same.
Banque du Caire, Credit Agricole, and QNB Alahli took similar actions, they told customers in messages. Credit cards can still be used.
The lenders gave no official reasons for the moves, which come as Egypt is mired in its worst foreign-exchange crunch in years. Authorities have devalued the pound three times since early 2022, with the currency losing almost half its value against the dollar.
The pound’s stability in recent months has come at a cost, draining the economy of foreign exchange through a drawdown of commercial banks’ net foreign assets, which shrank in August by over 5 percent from the previous month to $13.1 billion, according to calculations by Cairo-based HC Research. Their net foreign liabilities hit an all-time high in June.
The government is racing to unlock more financing from a $3 billion International Monetary Fund rescue package and sales of state assets to Gulf nations including the United Arab Emirates.
Read more: At least two Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
-
Egypt sells 9.5 pct stake worth $121.6 mln in state-controlled Telecom EgyptEgypt’s government sold a 9.5 percent stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt for 3.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($121.6 million), the finance ministry ... Economy
-
Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for five months, says Supply ministerEgypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for five months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday. Supply Minister ... Economy
-
Egypt’s asset-sale plan may get a $2 bln boost as potential buyers eye power plantActis LLP and Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd revived their interests in buying a major Egyptian power plant, in a deal that may be worth about $2 billion ... Economy
-
Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate speeds up to 32.7 percent in MayEgypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7 percent from 30.6 percent in April, data from the country’s statistics agency ... Middle East
-
Egypt says India is providing credit line in boost to economy in sign of close tiesIndia is providing Egypt with a credit line of unspecified value, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali El-Mosilhy said, in the latest support from an ally for ... Middle East
-
World Bank’s IFC to help Egypt monetize state assetsThe International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Sunday it would act as the strategic adviser for Egypt’s plans to boost the role of the private ... Middle East
-
Egypt hikes private-sector wages again after pound devaluationsEgypt hiked the minimum wage for private-sector workers for the second time in six months, as a series of dramatic currency devaluations leaves tens ... Middle East
-
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to all-time high of 35.7 pct in JuneEgypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation in June rose to a record 35.7 percent year-on-year from 32.7 percent in May, data from ... Economy
-
Egypt raises interest rates as country battles spiraling inflationEgypt’s Central Bank is hiking interest rates as the cash-strapped North African country continues to battle surging inflation and a depreciating ... Middle East
-
Egypt to build ‘shelter camps’ for Libya flood survivorsEgypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi directed authorities Wednesday to set up camps in the country’s west to provide shelter for survivors of ... North Africa