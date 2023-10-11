Growth in MENA to decline due to falling oil prices, lack of reforms: World Bank VP

Economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is expected to decline due to decreasing oil prices and a lack of structural reforms in many regional countries, according to World Bank’s Vice President of MENA, Ferid Belhaj.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, Belhaj said that oil exporting countries in the region will experience a “direct impact” of oil prices decreasing while adding that the non-oil sectors in these economies have shown promising results.

Advertisement

“When it comes to the oil-exporting countries, the last couple of years there was an extremely high level of economic growth because of the soaring oil prices but today those prices have gone down so there is a direct impact,” Ferid told Al Arabiya English. “At the same time, the non-oil segment of the economies, say in Saudi Arabia has performed quite well.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On the other hand, economic growth in the oil-importing countries in the region, many of whom are underdeveloped, has come to a standstill, mainly due to a lack of important structural reforms such as gender equality, digitalization of the economy and infrastructure investments, according to Belhaj.

“The oil importing countries have unfortunately come to a standstill,” Belhaj said. “We have seen a drop (in economic growth) because frankly, there were not many reforms that were needed like giving more space to women in the workforce, putting more money into capital expenditures like infrastructure.”

Growth in the MENA region is forecast to “sharply decelerate,” the World Bank said in a report published in October – the rate is expected to decline to 1.9 percent in 2023 from 6 percent last year.

According to the report, oil exporting countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are expected to bear the brunt of this decline after they experienced a surge in 2022 owing to the high oil prices.

MENA’s Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) per capita is also forecast to plummet to 0.4 percent from 4.3 percent in 2022, according to the World Bank’s report.

The region is also facing an “all-time high” volatility in terms of trade due to the COVID-19 shock to the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

Islamic Development Bank to increase lending, a counter move amid tightening economy

IMF chief says Egypt review may happen before the end of 2023

IMF chief cautions central banks to remain 'vigilant' as inflation remains high