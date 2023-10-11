Islamic Development Bank to increase lending, a counter move amid tightening economy

At a time when the global economic forecast looks bleak, with rising inflation forcing central banks to tighten interest rates and reduce lending, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has taken a counter approach and increased its lending and financing, the bank’s chairman said Wednesday.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said IsDB is focused on “maximizing” development among its 57 member nations in the MENA region, 29 of whom are underdeveloped.

Advertisement

“Now when everybody is worried about inflation, lending and growth slowing down and holding back on lending, we are going counter because we think it is very important, otherwise it will be like adding insult to injury in these poor countries,” Al Jasser told Al Arabiya English.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to a recent World Bank MENA economic report, growth in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to “sharply decrease” to 1.9 percent in 2023 from 6 percent in 2022.

Oil exporting countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council are forecast to decelerate the most in 2023 – after witnessing a surge in growth from the substantial rise in oil prices in 2022. The underdeveloped countries in the region are expected to grapple with the tightening global financial conditions, according to the World Bank report.

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya, the International Monetary Fund’s general secretary, Kristalina Georgieva, cautioned that rising global inflation may flow into 2024 before showing any signs of easing down.

Despite a gloomy global economic outlook, Al Jasser said that IsDB has increased its financing and investment portfolio to $3 billion dollars from $2 billion in 2022, and he expects the number to rise further to $4.5 billion in 2024.

“Our total exposure now is $22 billion, and we have been able to lend $175 billion to our members, and they have been using that money reasonably well,” he said.

The IsDB is one of the leading global Islamic financial institutions with operating assets of more than $16 billion. The bank is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with major hubs in Morocco, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Senegal.

Read more:

IMF chief says Egypt review may happen before the end of 2023

IMF’s Gopinath sees inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas war widens

IMF chief cautions central banks to remain 'vigilant' as inflation remains high