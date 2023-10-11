World Bank needs to get ‘bigger’: President Ajay Banga

The World Bank could raise its lending capacity by $150 billion in the next decade but it will need to become “bigger” to respond to global challenges, its president said on Wednesday.
Reforming the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to make them better equipped to deal with climate change, debt and poverty is a central issue at their annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
World Bank President Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, laid out his plans to redefine the vision of the bank towards “eradicating poverty on a livable planet.”
Banga said challenges including poverty, pandemics, and climate change were “almost like a perfect storm” that can no longer be treated separately.
He said balance sheet changes and contributions from countries could increase the lender’s firepower by $150 billion over the next decade.
“It’s a substantial number, but it’s not going to be enough for the kinds of challenges the world has,” he said at a press conference.
“There is no doubt that we need to be a bigger bank,” Banga said.
He cited an independent expert group commissioned by the G20, which recommended the tripling of financing of multilateral devel-opment banks.
“The G20 expert group has put out its own thinking on that. That has not yet been accepted by the G20,” Banga said.
“I’m definitely going to go back to our shareholders to seek a big-ger bank because I believe that is what the world needs for the next coming decades,” he said.
Read more: IMF’s Gopinath sees inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas war widens
-
IMF’s Gopinath sees inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas war widensThe International Monetary Fund’s No. 2 official says that the war between Israel and Hamas could spur inflation and hamper global growth if it turns ... Middle East
-
US not ruling out new sanctions against Iran, says Yellen in MoroccoUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration hasn’t ruled out new sanctions against Iran in relation to renewed conflict in the ... Middle East
-
US Treasury Secretary Yellen says ‘carefully’ monitoring China economyThe United States is “carefully” monitoring China’s challenges, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday, as the slowdown in the world’s second ... World News
-
Morocco striving to regain investment-grade credit rating, Finance Minister signalsMorocco is lobbying to regain an investment-grade credit score from S&P Global Ratings, vowing to keep its budget deficit in check despite massive new ... Economy
-
IMF to grant Morocco $1.3 billion loan: State mediaThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) will grant Morocco a $1.3 billion loan, Morocco’s state media reported on Tuesday.For all the latest headlines ... North Africa
-
Marrakech prepares for IMF, World Bank meet a month after quake exposes inequalitiesMoroccans living just an hour from where the global financial elite will gather for IMF and World Bank meetings next week are homeless and destitute ... World News