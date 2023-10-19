Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ to merge life sciences assets ahead of IPO
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ is consolidating its pharmaceutical assets to create what would be one of the region’s largest life sciences firms ahead of a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
The fund will merge Egypt’s Amoun Pharmaceutical Co., Switzerland’s Acino, UAE’s Pharmax Pharmaceuticals, and Turkey’s Birgi Mefar Group, which it recently acquired, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
ADQ plans to list the new entity in the next 12 to 18 months and is considering more strategic investments — both locally and internationally — ahead of the potential offering, some of the people said. A representative for ADQ declined to comment.
ADQ, which is headed by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s national security adviser and brother to Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, last year consolidated several companies into Pure Health to create the largest health-care provider in the UAE. In August, Pure Health signed an agreement to buy one of the UK’s largest independent hospital operators from Centene Corp. for an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion.
The conglomerate, which owns some of Abu Dhabi’s key assets, has in recent years emerged as one of the emirate’s most active entities. With an estimated $157 billion in assets, ADQ is now Abu Dhabi’s third-largest sovereign wealth fund behind the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co., according to data provider Global SWF.
The fund has been on an investment spree in sectors, which are considered to be strategic for Abu Dhabi as it seeks to fast-track efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy.
Over the past two years, the Gulf has seen a listings boom as governments in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia sell assets to expand their capital markets and attract new investors.
Read more: Abu Dhabi’s ADQ backs $200 million fund for early-stage tech startups
-
Abu Dhabi fund ADQ invests $125 mln in region’s first female-led Aliph CapitalAbu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has invested $125 million in the debut fund launched by Aliph Capital, the Middle East’s first female-led private ... Economy
-
Abu Dhabi transfers Etihad ownership to sovereign wealth fund ADQAbu Dhabi said it will transfer ownership of state carrier Etihad Airways to sovereign wealth fund ADQ in an effort to better integrate a broad range ... Aviation & Transport
-
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ backs $200 million fund for early-stage tech startupsAbu Dhabi is setting up a new $200 million fund to invest in early-stage startups as the oil-rich emirate deepens its push into the technology sector. ... Technology
-
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments in partnership with Egypt, JordanAbu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates’ state news ... Gulf
-
ADQ, Turkey Wealth Fund launch $300 mln VC fund to invest in innovative startupsADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) launched on Wednesday the Turkey Technology Fund – ADQ TWF, which ... Technology
-
Egypt, ADQ agreement includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies: ReportThe CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) said that the agreement with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) includes stakes in listed and ... Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ-backed AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debutAbu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, said it raised 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in proceeds from its primary issuance ... Financial Markets
-
ADQ, STV invest in Saudi-based Uber-like service for trucksSaudi Arabia-based TruKKer, which offers Uber-like services for trucks in the Middle East and elsewhere, said on Monday it has raised just under $100 ... Business
-
ADQ plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports on the stock exchangeState-backed holding company ADQ said on Tuesday it plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports Co on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) before the end of the ... Economy