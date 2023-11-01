SAL Saudi Logistics Services shares jump 30 pct in Riyadh market debut after IPO
Cargo business SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co’s shares jumped 30 percent on their Riyadh market debut on Wednesday after raising $678 million from its initial public offering, in the Kingdom’s second biggest deal this year.
The shares rose as much as 137.80 riyals ($36.73) in early trade on the Saudi Exchange, against an IPO price at the top of the indicative range at 106 riyals a share.
SAL Logistics was 70 percent owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia) and 30 percent owned by Tarabot Air Cargo Services Limited. Saudia and Tarabot jointly offered a 30 percent stake in SAL Logistics, comprising 24 million ordinary shares.
HSBC Saudi Arabia acted as the sole financial advisor,bookrunner, global coordinator, lead manager, and underwriter for the IPO.
Oil and gas driller ADES Holding Co in September raised $1.2 billion from its initial public offering in the biggest deal this year.
