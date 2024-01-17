Theme
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, inspect a Togg car; an electrical Turkish manufactured vehicle after an official reception, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on July 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Turkey seeks Gulf investment in infrastructure megaprojects from highways to health

Bloomberg
Turkey is looking for foreign partners in infrastructure megaprojects hailed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as symbols of the nation’s progress under his 22-year leadership, as part of a push to attract investment from abroad.

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, the head of the state Investment Office charged with encouraging businesses to invest in Turkey, told Bloomberg in an interview that deals are possible on projects built under so-called public-private partnerships, which range from highways to health.

Talks are underway on the sale of a “city hospital -- one of 22 built to amass smaller facilities under one roof -- to an Arab Gulf investor and others could follow,” he said, without giving further details.

Turkey became a major user of public-private partnerships under Erdogan as he sought to upgrade the country’s aging infrastructure, and the president often highlights individual projects when campaigning. Under the model, the government provides loan and revenue guarantees while private entities undertake construction and operations.

Health was among the Turkish sectors that the United Arab Emirates pledged to invest in last July, as part of an over $50 billion package that ranged from energy to defense. But substantial deals are yet to emerge.

Daglioglu said he expects foreign direct investment in Turkey to total $13 billion to $15 billion in 2024, including at least one car manufacturer.

Erdogan asked Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk to open a factory in Turkey when the two met in September. China’s Chery Automobile is also considering opening a factory in Turkey, the Hurriyet daily reported in April.

