WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala ‘less optimistic’ for world trade due to Red Sea strikes
The World Trade Organization’s chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday said she was “less optimistic” about world trade in 2024, pointing to tensions in the Red Sea.
The head of the international trade body said weaker global economic growth, “worsening geopolitical tensions, the new disruptions we see in the Red Sea, on the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal” meant “we are less optimistic.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She was speaking to journalists at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos where political and economic elites are meeting to discuss global challenges.
Before the Hamas attack on Israel in October and the subsequent outbreak of war in Gaza, the WTO had predicted trade would grow by 0.8 percent in 2023 and projected growth of 3.3 percent this year.
But Okonjo-Iweala warned the figure for 2024 would now be lower in future forecasts.
“We think there are a lot of downside risks to the forecasts we had made last year of 3.3 percent of growth of merchandise volumes this year. So we expect weaker performance,” she said.
“We will be revising estimates for this year, but they won’t be ready for another month or so,” Okonjo-Iweala added.
A spate of attacks by Yemeni rebels on Red Sea shipping has disrupted the vital trade route while the worst drought in decades to hit the Panama Canal has forced authorities to slow transits.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say their strikes are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The attacks have, however, also caused shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal.
The Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
More than 24,400 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and ground offensive since October 7, according to the Hamas government’s Ministry of Health.
Read more:
Saudi FM says Red Sea attacks linked to Israel’s war in Gaza, ceasefire needed
Egypt grapples with impact of Houthis’ Red Sea attacks on Suez Canal revenue
Japan’s biggest shipping company suspends vessel transits in Red Sea
-
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risksGlobal oil markets will cope with Red Sea disruptions in the short run, although ... Energy
-
Egypt grapples with impact of Houthis’ Red Sea attacks on Suez Canal revenueEgypt pushed ahead with an increase in transit fees through the Suez Canal this ... Middle East
-
Japanese shipping firms suspend Red Sea sailingsJapan’s three major shipping firms said Wednesday they are joining other major ... Gulf
-
Russia’s Sovcomflot considering alternative shipping routes amid Red Sea escalationRussia’s leading tanker group Sovcomflot is considering alternative shipping ... Aviation & Transport
-
EU states give nod for Red Sea mission to protect ships from Houthi attacksEuropean Union member states have given initial backing to a naval mission to ... World News
-
Shell halts shipments through Red Sea over Houthi fears: ReportA prominent British oil company has halted all shipments through the Red Sea, ... Gulf
-
LNG shipments ‘will be affected’ by Red Sea attacks, says Qatari PMLiquefied natural gas shipments will be affected by tensions in the Red Sea, ... Middle East
-
Saudi FM says Red Sea attacks linked to Israel’s war in Gaza, ceasefire neededSaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Houthi attacks on commercial ... Saudi Arabia