India’s economy makes strong start to year led by services, manufacturing: HSBC
India’s economy grew rapidly in January, with services activity climbing to a six-month high and manufacturing picking up pace, a new flash survey by HSBC Holdings Plc showed.
The purchasing managers index for services rose to 61.2 from 59 in December, while the manufacturing PMI increased to a four-month high of 56.9, HSBC said. The composite PMI jumped to 61.
The indexes are based on preliminary survey results, with final PMI data to be published next week. A reading above 50 indicates expansion compared with the previous month, while a print below that indicates contraction in activity.
“New orders rose at a faster pace than a month ago, and within that, international orders were stronger than before,” Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said in a statement.
India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, with the government estimating 7.3 percent expansion in the fiscal year through March. India’s central bank governor recently said growth will likely touch 7 percent in the coming financial year as well.
Services industries make up more than half of India’s gross domestic product, although manufacturing activity has recently picked up pace, providing a boost to economic growth in the July-September quarter.
Businesses hired more workers in the month as operating capacities remained under pressure and confidence improved, HSBC said.
“The inaugural flash results also highlighted an intensification of cost pressures, but selling prices were raised to a smaller extent,” it said.
