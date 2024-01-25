Dubai launches support program for govt retirees to launch businesses

Dubai has launched a program offering benefits and incentives to retired Emirati government employees and those approaching retirement as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.



The “Dubai Retiree Projects Support program” offers Emirati retirees in Dubai benefits and incentives, including priority in being assigned government projects, financing of their future projects, exemption from service fees for five years, and consultation support for their projects to ensure optimal returns.



The program also covers Emirati government employees approaching retirement.



This is aimed at providing them an additional source of income to enhance their financial stability while benefiting from their capabilities and expertise through their engagement in SMEs.



The Dubai Police and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism – represented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises (Dubai SME) signed the MoU for the program on Wednesday, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



A database will be launched by the Dubai Police General Command to regularly update and monitor the expertise and specialized skills of retirees and employees approaching retirement. This facilitates services that match their lines of experience and prepares them for entering the market through Dubai SME, aligning with the objective of turning the Emirate into a hub for SMEs.



Those covered under the program will also be offered opportunities to collaborate with Dubai-based private sector companies in launching projects.



Other services delivered through the program include consultations to help beneficiaries plan for the next phase of their lives, ensuring a happier retirement and a continuation of their positive role in society.

