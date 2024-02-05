Egyptian pound skyrockets following landmark agreement with IMF

The Egyptian pound experienced a significant appreciation, surging by 39 percent against the US dollar in just a few days amidst a backdrop of uncertainty in the black market. This dramatic rise brought the exchange rate of the US currency down from 75 to 55 Egyptian pounds.

This notable increase occurred as Egypt reached a pivotal agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to enhance its existing program from $3 billion to over $10 billion. This expansion is in collaboration with international partners, including the International Finance Corporation and the European Union, marking a significant step in bolstering Egypt’s economic stability and growth prospects.

In the financial markets, the non-deliverable futures (NDF) contracts for the Egyptian pound witnessed an 8 percent decline on Monday, settling at 56.75 pounds to the dollar for 12-month contracts, as reported by Bloomberg. This movement in the futures market reflects investors’ expectations and speculations about the currency’s future trajectory.

Egyptian gold market

The gold market also saw a downturn, with prices dropping to 3,520 Egyptian pounds ($113.5 official rate, $64 black market) per gram for 21-carat gold, marking the lowest level in three weeks. This decline was highlighted by data from Al Arabiya Business, indicating a temporary easing in the precious metal’s value amidst the broader economic developments.

Egyptian sovereign debt

Furthermore, the cost of insuring Egyptian sovereign debt experienced a significant monthly decrease of 11.15 percent, reaching a level of 1,167 points. Despite this reduction, the cost remains elevated, standing 115 percent higher on an annual basis. This metric, often used as a gauge of a country’s default risk, underscores the ongoing challenges and uncertainties facing Egypt’s economy, even as it navigates through reforms and financial support agreements.

Read also: Egyptian pound fluctuation: Market speculation, illegal activities, economic reforms

These developments come at a crucial time for Egypt, as it seeks to stabilize its economy, attract foreign investment, and improve its fiscal health through strategic partnerships and financial agreements. The recent movements in currency, gold prices, and sovereign debt insurance costs reflect the dynamic and interconnected nature of global financial markets and their impact on national economies.

IMF and Egypt reach preliminary agreement

The IMF and Egypt have reached a preliminary agreement on a new deal that aims to complete the delayed first and second reviews and expand the current $3 billion program. This breakthrough could potentially elevate the program’s value to over $10 billion, a development that has significantly bolstered the Egyptian pound.

In light of these developments, Goldman Sachs, in a recent analysis, highlighted that the exact amount of financing required under the new arrangement remains a topic of debate among investors.

A memo - obtained by Al Arabiya Business - suggests that Egypt’s total external financing needs are expected to surge over the next four years, primarily due to larger repayment obligations on medium and long-term loans. Additionally, the memorandum anticipates an increase in foreign exchange liquidity, facilitated by the successful execution of the IMF-supported program, which could lead to higher imports.

Nonetheless, it is expected that domestic demand will be kept in check through stringent monetary policy measures.

According to Goldman Sachs’ baseline scenario, with funding sources projected to remain stable, Egypt faces an estimated funding shortfall of about $8 billion over the forthcoming four years.

Farouk Sousse, a strategic economist at Goldman Sachs, further estimated that addressing the net foreign liabilities of the monetary sector - a critical step for revitalizing the foreign exchange market and bolstering confidence in the Egyptian pound - would necessitate an additional $17 billion in inflows.

This calculation assumes the replenishment of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) deposits at the Central Bank of Egypt and aims to restore the banks’ net assets to their historical average of zero. Consequently, Egypt’s total financing requirements over the next four years are projected to reach $25 billion.

Under the proposed IMF agreement, Goldman Sachs anticipates a total package size of $12 billion, with $7 billion originating directly from the IMF and an additional $5 billion from external partners. This arrangement would leave a residual financing gap of $13 billion over the next four years.

Sousse suggests that this gap could be bridged through a mix of strategies, including the sale of state assets and the utilization of alternative financing mechanisms. Among the most promising options is the securitization of future foreign currency receivables, particularly remittances from workers abroad, which could provide a viable solution to Egypt’s financing challenges.

