Fitch maintains Saudi Arabia’s A+ rating with stable outlook

Fitch Credit Rating Agency affirmed Saudi Arabia’s A+ rating with a stable outlook on Monday, with the agency highlighting the Kingdom’s robust budgetary and external financial position.

This has been underscored by a government debt-to-GDP ratio and net sovereign foreign assets significantly surpassing the averages for the A and AA rating categories. According to Fitch, substantial safety margins in the form of deposits and other public sector assets bolster this financial resilience.

Yet, the latest report also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil, lower scores on the World Bank’s governance indicators, and susceptibility to geopolitical shocks continue to pose relative weaknesses.

Despite these challenges, Fitch noted that Saudi Arabia had remained unaffected by the Gaza war, though the potential for escalation persists due to the nature of the conflict.

Dr. Muhammad Makni, a professor of finance and investment at Imam University, told Al Arabiya Business that the Fitch rating underscored Riyadh’s formidable financial and economic strength, positioning Saudi Arabia in a comfortable stance for potential future borrowing.

He added that Saudi Arabia boasted one of the highest reserve coverage ratios in the world, which sits at around 16.5 months. This metric reflects the country’s robust economic management and capacity to navigate financial uncertainties with considerable ease, Makni said.

The credit rating agency outlined six main factors for its evaluation:

Balance sheet strength

Saudi Arabia has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, with government debt/GDP and sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA) considerably stronger than both the ‘A’ and ‘AA’ medians, along with significant fiscal buffers in the form of deposits and other public sector assets. Oil dependence, low World Bank governance indicators and vulnerability to geopolitical shocks remain relative weaknesses. Despite that, governance is improving with social and economic reforms and efforts to bolster effectiveness across government institutions.

Formidable external finances

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest reserve coverage ratios among Fitch-rated sovereigns, at 16.5 months of current external payments. Foreign reserves, excluding gold, declined moderately in 2023 to $437 billion. Financial account outflows in the form of investments abroad outweighed the current account surplus, which narrowed to an estimated 4.5 percent of GDP, around $100 billion less than in 2022, due to lower oil revenue and higher imports.

Fitch forecasted reserves to decline to an average of $420 billion in 2024-2025, as the current account surplus narrows on the assumption of lower oil revenue, but that outward investments by large institutions such as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and pension funds moderate.

They also predict that SNFA will remain above 50 percent of GDP in 2024-2025. SNFA includes central bank foreign reserves, as well as the estimated foreign assets of pension funds and the PIF, minus the foreign liabilities of the government, Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), and the PIF.

Government debt rising but low

Gross government debt/GDP rose to 26.5 percent of estimated GDP in 2023 but remained low, at roughly half the ‘A’ median of 50 percent.

Predictions forecast the government debt/GDP to increase to 28 percent in 2024 and 30 percent in 2025. This assumes that Brent crude oil prices will average $80/bbl in 2024 and $70/bbl in 2025, contributing to budget deficits and constraining nominal GDP.

Fitch also estimated that government deposits at SAMA, comprised of the government’s current account and the fiscal reserve, were close to SAR 450 billion (11.4 percent of GDP) at the end of 2023. This represents a significant fiscal buffer and puts net government debt at 15.1 percent of GDP.

Looser fiscal policy

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget projects fiscal deficits of around 2 percent of GDP over the medium term, marking a shift away from the previous set of medium-term figures that projected annual surpluses and a decline in government debt/GDP.

Spending ran 14 percent ahead of budget in 2023, and in the latest projections, spending in 2025 will be 15 percent higher than previously planned. This policy recalibration reflects a decision to make more use of the fiscal space to support strong non-oil economic growth and press ahead with economic and social priorities under Vision 2030.

A budget deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP is anticipated in 2024, similar to 2023 and slightly ahead of the 1.9 percent of GDP budget plan.

Spending is expected to be 3.5 percent above budget, at SAR1.3 trillion on higher capex and procurement.

Fitch assumes revenue to be higher than budgeted and higher than in 2023 despite predictions that average oil production and prices will be lower.

Fitch said performance-related dividends from Aramco will support revenue. The budget deficit is forecasted to be 2.8 percent of GDP in 2025, assuming spending aligns with budget plans, lower oil prices, and higher oil production (10 million b/d).

Oil dependence still high

Oil dependence remains a rating weakness, Fitch said. Oil revenue will account for around 60 percent of total budget revenue in 2024-2025, despite being down from 90 percent ten years ago and oil GDP 30 percent of total nominal GDP.

Saudi Arabia’s fiscal break-even oil price for the budget has risen in recent years, and Fitch said it believes it will remain above $90/bbl in 2024 before falling to $85/bbl in 2025.

A $10/bbl movement in oil prices impacts the budget forecast by 2 to 2.5 percent of GDP, holding other factors constant. A change in oil output by 500,000 b/d impacts the budget by around 1 percent of GDP, according to Fitch.

Non-oil economy developing

An increase in public sector investments and a raft of social and economic reforms have boosted the non-oil economy.

Fitch projects real growth of 4.5 percent in the non-oil sector (excluding government) in 2024-2025, following an average of around 5 percent in 2022-2023.

Growth will be supported by public sector investments, business environment reform, gradually lower interest rates, robust credit growth, ongoing development of retail and tourism sectors and employment gains among Saudis and expats.

