Egyptian pound fluctuation: Market speculation, illegal activities, economic reforms

Following a series of unprecedented surges, the US dollar has seen a rapid decline in Egypt’s black market. Reports and traders previously indicated that the dollar was trading at around 75 Egyptian pounds just a fortnight ago, but recent transactions have seen it fall to a range between 50 to 52 pounds - only to adjust to levels of 55 and 56 pounds again.

This notable fluctuation in the pound is mainly driven by Egypt reaching a pivotal agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to enhance its existing program from $3 billion to over $10 billion. This expansion is in collaboration with international partners, including the International Finance Corporation and the European Union, marking a significant step in bolstering Egypt’s economic stability and growth prospects.

Tarek Metwally, former Vice President of Blom Bank, shared his insights with Al Arabiya Business, suggesting that financial institutions anticipate an interest rate hike in Egypt alongside the expected currency flotation.

He remarked that the current dollar rates against the Egyptian pound in the parallel market are erratic and do not reflect the currency’s true value. Metwally says the market is rife with speculation, leading to significant fluctuations.

However, he noted that the recent downturn is a natural response to speculators reacting to news of the Central Bank’s efforts to stabilize the foreign currency supply, prompting them to offload their dollar holdings.

Metwally also commented on the prolonged speculation over the Egyptian pound, which has been ongoing for two years, deeming the dramatic shifts in exchange rates as unfounded given the Egyptian economy’s performance. He observed a widespread panic within the market, with individuals rushing to divest from the pound in favor of gold, real estate, or US dollars.

In response to these developments, the Central Bank of Egypt implemented a 200 basis point increase in interest rates at its latest meeting on Thursday. This move coincides with the IMF’s announcement of an agreement with Egypt on the key components of its economic reform program.

Additionally, Egypt has received a boost from positive statements regarding Europe’s commitment to providing further financial and economic support, alongside a forthcoming Emirati investment project in the Ras al-Hikma area on the northern coast, valued at $22 billion.

Crackdown on Egypt foreign exchange dealers

To combat the surging dollar rates in the parallel market, which last week exceeded 70 pounds, Egyptian authorities have initiated crackdowns on foreign exchange dealers engaged in speculative activities that distort the currency’s value. These measures target the so-called mafias and gold barons who have been manipulating the price of gold, causing it to reach record highs.

Egyptian security forces have made notable arrests during the latest crackdowns.

A businessman and his brother, caught with half a million dollars and additional foreign currencies, were detained following intelligence that pointed to their involvement in illegal foreign exchange activities, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

Another arrest took place in Cairo, where authorities found two people with 2,000 Israeli shekels and 10,000 Saudi riyals. Following their apprehension, the security services referred the individuals to the competent public prosecution for further investigation.

This arrest is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Interior, which announced on Monday a significant operation against gang formations involved in the illicit trafficking of currencies. The operation led to the seizure of various local and foreign currencies, totaling approximately 43 million Egyptian pounds.

One notable operation on Sunday saw the authorities apprehend individuals involved in 26 separate cases in a single day. These arrests targeted small traders operating under the direction of larger, influential figures—often referred to as “whales”—who have been actively withdrawing and hoarding dollars from the market in substantial quantities. The value of the seized assets in these cases was estimated at 14.5 million pounds.

Furthermore, the crackdown extended to a gang specializing in foreign exchange trading, found in possession of 5 gold bullion bars weighing half a kilogram alongside significant amounts of hard currency. Investigations revealed that these individuals were part of a more extensive network operating for the benefit of major merchants and businessmen. In a related sweep, authorities managed to seize 31 additional cases involving small-scale foreign exchange traders, who collectively held around 20 million pounds. These traders were also linked to a network that included prominent names in the gold trading and business sectors.

Egyptian authorities are attempting to maintain the integrity of the financial market by targeting and dismantling networks involved in the illegal trade of foreign currencies. Through these actions, the government aims to protect the economy from the destabilizing effects of such illicit activities, ensuring a fair and regulated environment for all market participants.

