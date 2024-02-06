Saudi Arabia launches second edition of The PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched its second edition of the “PIF Private Sector Forum,” the Kingdom’s premier event of its kind, alongside an exhibition at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh.

Spanning two days, February 6-7, 2024, the forum aims to foster enhanced partnerships and cooperation with the private sector.

The initiative aligns with the Public Investment Fund’s strategic goal to boost the contribution of its projects and portfolio companies to the local content (PIF Projects) to 60 percent by the end of 2025, as stated in the Fund’s announcement on Monday.

The forum is set to host an array of ministers and senior officials from the Fund, its subsidiaries, and various government agencies.

It will welcome over 8,000 participants from the private sector across multiple strategic sectors, including CEOs and business leaders. It will also feature more than 100 pavilions for private sector companies and see the participation of over 80 of the Fund’s portfolio companies.

As a continuation of the PIF and its subsidiaries’ efforts to strengthen the local private sector’s role and enhance its competitive and innovative capabilities, the second edition of the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum is poised to launch new programs and initiatives.

These initiatives aim to diversify the local economy, develop strategic sectors, increase their competitiveness, and elevate the percentage of local content, alongside fostering job creation. Empowering the private sector remains a pivotal priority in developing the local economy to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The forum will delve into a series of strategic topics during its dialogue sessions and workshops, focusing on the goals of Vision 2030 to empower and bolster the private sector. It will also highlight the Fund’s leadership in driving these objectives, explore financing solutions for contractors through various programs, and examine the future of numerous new sectors in the country.

This event offers a significant opportunity for cooperation and partnership building between the Fund, its portfolio companies, and private sector entities, serving as a vital platform for exploring opportunities within the private sector itself.

Since it was created in 2017, the PIF has established 93 companies, contributing to the creation of over 644,000 direct and indirect jobs in various promising strategic sectors.

It had also set up the National Development Fund which seeks to enhance the economic impact of the Fund’s investments and boost private sector participation in its projects and companies.



