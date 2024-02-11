IMF’s Georgieva addresses Gaza-Israel war, Saudi tourism and Egypt monetary status

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday addressed the global economic outlook amidst the ongoing uncertainties, particularly noting the effects of the Israel-Gaza conflict.



Despite these uncertainties, Georgieva, in a speech delivered at the Arab Fiscal Forum, conveyed a cautiously optimistic stance on the global economy’s resilience, observing that inflation has been on a steady decline, potentially setting the stage for a soft landing in 2024.



She acknowledged that while growth last year exceeded expectations, with projections for this year reaching 3.1 percent, it is too soon to declare a complete economic recovery.



She pointed out that medium-term growth prospects are tepid, hovering around 3 percent—significantly lower than the historical average of 3.8 percent from the pre-pandemic decades. The potential for growth is dampened by high interest rates and the imperative need to restore fiscal sustainability following years of increased public expenditure.



Focusing on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the IMF expects GDP growth to achieve 2.9 percent this year. Although this is an improvement from last year, it still falls short of earlier projections from October.



The subdued outlook is attributed to a combination of factors, including short-term cuts in oil production, the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel, and the necessity of maintaining tight monetary policies.



Georgieva highlighted the uneven growth among exporting countries in the MENA region, pointing out the slow pace outside the hydrocarbon sector.



Furthermore, she emphasized that the declining demand for oil will increasingly challenge the region’s economies in the medium term. For net energy importers, historical levels of debt, growing borrowing needs, and limited access to external financing are significant obstacles.



The IMF Managing Director expressed particular concern about the devastating economic impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict.



In Gaza, economic activity plummeted by 80 percent from October to December compared to the previous year, while the West Bank experienced a 22 percent decline.

She stressed that the Palestinian economy faces a grim future as the conflict continues, with a durable peace and political solution being the only means to fundamentally alter its trajectory. Georgieva reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to providing policy advice and technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Monetary Authority in their efforts to navigate these challenging times.

Saudi Arabia



In an exclusive statement to Al Arabiya Business at the Arab Fiscal Forum, Georgieva commented on the promising expansion of tourism in Saudi Arabia.



“The tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is expanding well,” Georgieva noted.



She added that during her visit to AlUla, she saw significant potential for the Kingdom to further expand in the tourism sector.



Georgieva also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s remarkable growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector and mentioned the Kingdom’s increased focus on attracting advanced technology companies.



In her morning speech at the forum, Georgieva mentioned that the IMF has been enhancing capacity development across the Arab region, pointing out to the agency’s new Riyadh office, saying it aims to “strengthen our presence and partnerships with Arab institutions.”

Egypt



In a press conference attended by Al Arabiya Business, Georgieva discussed how external shocks compelled Egypt to take strong measures to rebuild its economy, stating that the IMF is engaged in in-depth discussions for the first and second reviews with Egypt.

The IMF has announced an agreement with Egypt on the key elements of the economic reform program. Georgieva added that the IMF “looks at Egypt’s ability to reduce inflation as a priority in our program. We are keen on how Egypt can be more resilient.”



She emphasized that a flexible exchange rate brings stability to the country, aiming to shield Egypt from inflation and establish social protection to safeguard the vulnerable and the middle class.



“It’s important to fully and more resiliently restore economic capacity - we focus on having the private sector as a source of growth contributing to job creation,” Georgieva asserted.



