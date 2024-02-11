Kuwait, UAE sign agreement to avoid double taxation between two countries

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have signed an agreement to avert double taxation between the two countries, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

In its statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance said the final agreement between the two regarding taxes on income on capital and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance had been signed.

