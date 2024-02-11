Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Waving flag of Kuwait and United Arab Emirates stock illustration
Flags of Kuwait and the UAE. (File photo)

Kuwait, UAE sign agreement to avoid double taxation between two countries

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have signed an agreement to avert double taxation between the two countries, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

In its statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance said the final agreement between the two regarding taxes on income on capital and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance had been signed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait urge full OPEC+ compliance with bloc deal to cut oil production

UAE mourns fallen troops as bodies return from Somalia following deadly attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size