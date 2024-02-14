Saudi Arabia’s 2023 budget achieves 1.2 trillion riyals in revenues

The Saudi budget for 2023 reported total revenues of approximately $322.6 billion (1.21 trillion riyals), with expenditures amounting to about $344 billion (1.29 trillion riyals), resulting in a deficit of around $21.58 billion (81 billion riyals).

According to the Saudi Ministry of Finance, actual budget revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 357.984 billion riyals, and expenditures for the same period were about 394.979 billion riyals.

Non-oil revenues for 2023 reached approximately 457.728 billion riyals, marking an 11 percent increase from the previous year. In the fourth quarter of 2023, non-oil revenues amounted to about 108.773 billion riyals.



Oil revenues for 2023 were about 754.6 billion riyals, with a significant 28 percent increase to 249.2 billion riyals in the final quarter of the year.



However, non-oil revenues saw a 12 percent decrease to 108.8 billion riyals in the last quarter of 2023, compared to around 123.8 billion riyals in the same quarter of 2022.

Government spending

To finance the deficit, Saudi Arabia relied on external borrowing for about 75 percent, amounting to 60 billion riyals, and sourced approximately 21 billion riyals from the local debt market.



The Kingdom’s public debt reached 1.05 trillion riyals at the end of 2023, up from 990.08 billion riyals the previous year, with internal debt at 644.4 billion riyals and external debt at around 405.9 billion riyals.

In 2023, spending on health and social development increased by 13 percent to 255.9 billion riyals, while education spending rose by 4 percent to 209.9 billion riyals.

Military expenditures also increased by 12 percent to 254.5 billion riyals by the end of 2023.

Saudi Arabia’s strong credit rating

Saudi Arabia enjoys a strong credit rating, with Fitch Rating Agency recently maintaining the Kingdom’s rating at A+ with a stable outlook. According to the agency’s report, the rating reflects the strength of Saudi Arabia’s budget and external financial position.



The government debt to GDP ratio and net sovereign foreign assets are significantly higher than the averages for both A and AA rating categories, providing large financial safety margins in the form of deposits and other public sector assets.

However, the report also notes that the Kingdom’s reliance on oil, its low rating on the World Bank’s governance indicators, and its exposure to geopolitical shocks remain factors of relative weakness.

Fitch highlighted that Saudi Arabia has not been directly affected by the conflict in Gaza so far, but the potential for escalation persists due to the nature of the conflict.

The credit rating agency identified six main factors for evaluation: the strength of the balance sheet, enormous external financial resources, high government debt below the average for the A category, a more flexible financial policy, the extent of the Kingdom’s reliance on oil, and the development of the non-oil economy.

Saudi Arabia continues to witness significant economic transformation thanks to Vision 2030 that aims to reduce oil dependence and diversify the economy.



