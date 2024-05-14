Pakistan unveils broader privatization plan for state-owned enterprises

1 min read

Pakistan will privatize all state-owned enterprises, with the exception of strategic entities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday, broadening its initial plans to take only loss-making state firms private.

The announcement came after Sharif headed a meeting on the privatization process of loss-making state enterprises, according to a statement from his office.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It came a day after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission opened talks in Islamabad for a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) following Pakistan’s completion of a $3 billion standby arrangement last month.

Previously, Pakistan had only loss-making state-owned enterprises on its chopping block.

Privatization has long been on the IMF’s list of recommendations for Pakistan, a country struggling with a high fiscal shortfall.

“State-owned enterprises will be privatized whether they are in profit or losses,” the statement said.

Privatization of one of the largest loss-making enterprises Pakistan International Airline is in its final stage.

Read more:

Protesters call off march in Pakistan’s Kashmir after demands met

IMF discusses new loan program with Pakistan amid macroeconomic improvements

Pakistan court orders jail for wife of former PM Imran Khan