A Union flag flies in view of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, April 30, 2024. (Reuters)
UK exits recession with stronger-than-expected growth

Britain’s economy emerged from a short-lived recession in the first quarter with stronger-than-anticipated growth, upwardly revised data showed Friday, lifting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before next week’s general election.

Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in the first three months of this year, the Office for National Statistics said, upgrading the prior estimate of 0.6 percent.

Market expectations had been for no change.

