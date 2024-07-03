Turkey’s inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June: Data

Turkey’s annual inflation rate fell to 71.6 percent in June, official data showed Wednesday.
Consumer prices began slowing after reaching a peak of 75.45 percent in May.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Turkey has been battling a cost-of-living crisis that prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to drop his opposition to interest-rate hikes to combat inflation.
The central bank began to raise its key rate in June 2023, gradually taking it from 8.5 percent to 50 percent.
Erdogan this week said: “We will all see the fever of inflation decrease in the coming months.”
The staggering rise of consumer prices and the collapse of the Turkish lira are deemed responsible for the severe electoral setback inflicted on Erdogan’s AKP party in March municipal elections.
Read more:
Turkey’s central bank holds key interest rate as annual inflation runs high
Turkey removed from FATF money laundering grey list in boost to standing
-
Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces: New toll
Clashes between armed protesters and guards of Turkish positions in Syria’s north ...
Middle East
-
Turkey detains 474 people after anti-Syrian riots: Minister
Turkish authorities said Tuesday they had detained over 470 people after ...
Middle East
-
Turkey arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties
Turkish police were holding 67 people Monday after a mob went on the rampage in a ...
Middle East