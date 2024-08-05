US stocks open sharply lower, extending global rout

2 min read

Wall Street stocks dived in early trading Monday, extending a sell-off after last week’s poor July US employment report raised recession worries.



About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7 percent at 38,660.45, a drop of more than 1,000 points.



The broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.3 percent to 5,170.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 4.2 percent to 16,069.97.



On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that the US economy added 114,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, while the jobless rate rose to 4.3 percent.



“The deep-rooted weakness in July’s labor market data signals that the Fed has waited too long to ease,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics, noting that the weak data came two days after the US central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.



All 30 stocks in the Dow were in the red, while tech giants Alphabet, Netflix and Meta were down between 2.5 percent and 4.0 percent.



Some market watchers think stocks could be in for more bumpiness in August, but that such volatility does not portend a recession.



CFRA Research “continues to foresee a soft landing, rather than a new recession,” said a note from chief investment strategist Sam Stovall that pointed out that August is historically a weak period for stocks.



Other factors behind the volatility include anticipation of a possible Iranian retaliation against following high-profile killings of Hamas and Hezbollah officials.



Analysts have also pointed to ripple effects from Japan’s shifting monetary policy that led to a more than 12 percent drop in the Nikkei on Monday.



Some market watchers have said US equities could be vulnerable to selling pressure from investors seeking to raise funds to repay debt priced in yen.



