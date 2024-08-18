Israeli economy ekes out 1.2 percent growth in Q2 as Gaza war rages on

Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An Israeli flag flies from a pole as behind smoke plumes rise from a fire in a field after rockets launched from southern Lebanon landed near Katzrin in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights on June 13, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) RELATED CONTENT PHOTOS israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment across the border in south Lebanon from a position along the border in northern Israel on June 18, 2024. lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict This handout picture provided by the Lebanese Prime Minister's press office shows Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati meting with US special envoy Amos Hochstein (L) in Beirut on June 18, 2024. lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - us - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict - un israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict Israeli army soldiers deploy along a road near the site where rockets fired from south Lebanon landed near Kfar Szold in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on June 14, 2024. israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict Israeli army soldiers deploy along a road near the site where rockets fired from south Lebanon landed near Kfar Szold in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on June 14, 2024. israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict israel - palestinian - lebanon - conflict topshot - israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict topshot - lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict A photo taken from the southern Lebanese border town of Marjayoun on June 14, 2024 shows smoke billowing from Metullah on the Israeli side after being targeted by rockets from Lebanon. lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict Black smoke billows from a fire caused by an Israeli airstrike on Jennata east of the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on June 14, 2024. lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict A Lebanese woman checks clothes displayed at a shop damaged in an overnight Israeli airstrike on Jennata east of the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on June 14, 2024. lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict correction - israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict correction - israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict israel - lebanon - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict lebanon - israel - conflict - daily life - beach topshot - israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah israel - lebanon - conflict - palestinian - hezbollah topshot - lebanon - israel - palestinian - conflict
An Israeli flag. (AFP)

Israeli economy ekes out 1.2 percent growth in Q2 as Gaza war rages on

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
3 min read

Israel’s economy grew less than expected in the second quarter of 2024, extending a period of volatility since the start of war in Gaza, but the weakness is likely not enough to prompt a central bank rate cut next week given rising inflation.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said in an initial estimate on Sunday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annualized 1.2 percent in the April-June period, below a Reuters consensus of 4.4 percent. On a per capita basis, GDP fell 0.4 percent in the quarter.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Overall growth was led by gains in consumer spending (12 percent), investment in fixed assets (1.1 percent) and government spending (8.2 percent), offsetting an 8.3 percent decline in exports.

First-quarter GDP was revised to 17.3 percent annualized from a prior estimate of 14.4 percent, bouncing back from a contraction of 20.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The war has raged in Gaza since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by Hamas-led Palestinian militants.

Over the first half of 2024, Israel’s economy grew 2.5 percent at an annual rate versus 4.5 percent in the same period in 2023, according to the statistics bureau.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The economy is having difficulty recovering from the war, mainly because of supply and not demand problems,” said Leader Capital Markets Chief Economist Jonathan Katz.

He noted that the lack of Palestinian workers since the Gaza conflict erupted was preventing a full recovery in investment in residential construction.

Figures issued on Thursday showed a spike in the inflation rate to 3.2 percent in July from 2.9 percent in June, pushing it above the government’s annual inflation target of 1-3 percent.

The Bank of Israel next decides on rates on Aug. 28.

After cutting its benchmark interest rate in January, the central bank left the rate unchanged at subsequent meetings in February, April, May and July, citing geopolitical tensions, rising price pressures and looser fiscal policy due to the war.

“Since the weak growth figures stem from supply and not demand issues, they are not expected to support interest rate cuts, in particular against the background of signs of acceleration in inflation in the July CPI and a high level of geopolitical risks,” Katz said.

Read more:

Israel central bank chief says military should not get a ‘blank check’ despite war

Israel’s economy shrinks nearly 20 pct after war against Hamas

Israel’s $16 bln war bill puts budget on alarming trajectory

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size