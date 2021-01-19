Oil prices rise on prospects of higher demand seen in second half

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns globally are cooling fuel consumption.
Brent crude futures for March rose 72 cents to $55.47 a barrel by 1152 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.
“The perception that any retracement will be quick as confidence in economic and oil demand recovery is unlikely to fade away,” said PVM analysts in a note.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.65 a barrel, up 29 cents. There was no settlement on Monday as US markets were closed for a public holiday. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.
Investors are upbeat about demand in China, the world’s top crude oil importer, after data released on Monday showed its refinery output rose 3 percent to a new record in 2020.
China also avoided an economic contraction last year.
Investors are watching out for US oil inventory data from the industry association API, due on Wednesday, the same day US President-elect Biden’s inauguration speech will likely give details on the country’s $1.9 trillion aid package.
