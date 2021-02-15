Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the implementation of the OPEC+ oil output deal in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said Putin backed continued close cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh to support the stability of the global energy market.

