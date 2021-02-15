.
.
.
.
Language

Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 30, 2017. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 30, 2017. (AFP)

Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ deal: Kremlin

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the implementation of the OPEC+ oil output deal in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin said Putin backed continued close cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh to support the stability of the global energy market.

Read more:

OPEC sees US shale output recovering further on rising oil prices

Most OPEC+ producers support Saudi stand opposing output increase

OPEC delays talks with allies over possible extension to output cuts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA
Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020 Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More